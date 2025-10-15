Rhinelander moves forward with plans for PFAS treatment of two off-line wells

The City of Rhinelander is moving forward with plans to treat two municipal wells for PFAS.

Wells 7 and 8 were shut down in 2019 after elevated levels of PFAS were detected.

PFAS are a group of manmade chemicals linked to some adverse health effects.

The City has been operating for several years on its remaining wells, but it will need wells 7 or 8 brought back online or new ones built to meet future demand.

Common Council approved spending up to $460,000 for the design of a PFAS water treatment facility for the wells.

“This includes the design of the treatment facility at seven and eight. It also includes SCADA upgrades throughout the city, as well as backup generator at well five,” Mark Barden with Town and Country told common council Monday.

Pilot testing needs to be done first to determine what kind of treatment is needed for these wells.

The money will come from the City’s water funding but is reimbursable through the state’s safe drinking water program.

“Pretty much, once this is done, it should be at the point of applying for grants and then letting out for bid once we have a funding source,” said Rhinelander Mayor Kris Hanus.

Pilot testing should finish in early 2026.

Barden expects the construction of the PFAS treatment facility in 2027.