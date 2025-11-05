Winter moratorium on utility disconnections now in effect in Wisconsin

Utilities in Wisconsin cannot disconnect customers during the winter if they need the service for their heat.

However, that does not mean those who had been disconnected previously automatically get hooked back up.

The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin encouraged customers who were disconnected to make arrangements with their utility to restore service.

They’re not required to reconnect service until payment arrangements have been made.

If customers cannot reach an agreement with their utility, they may contact the PSC by calling 608-266-2001 or 1-800-225-7729, or by submitting a PSC complaint online.

Financial assistance is available to eligible households through the Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program (WHEAP).

WHEAP is part of the state's comprehensive Home Energy Plus program, which Customers can contact the Statewide Customer Care Center at 1-800-506-5596 or visit DEHCR Energy Assistance (wi.gov) for more information about this program.