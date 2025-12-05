Avoid overloading your outlets and your power bill this Holiday season

Wisconsin Public Service has some tips to keep your holiday lighting display from overloading your outlets, and your power bill.

For strings of lights, make the move to LED strands, which use a lot less power compared to old, incandescent lights.

Inspect your existing strands and throw out any that are damaged.

You also want to take care not to plug too many things into the same outlet.

Follow the manufacturer’s guidelines on how many strings you can connect and how to connect them safely.

A timer is a good idea, so you won’t forget to turn things off when you go to bed.

Festive floodlights outside can also be a good option rather than having multiple strings of lights.

Use the holiday lighting cost calculator on the Wisconsin Public Service website to compare your options this season and get an idea of what to expect on your energy bill.