Keep fire safety in mind as you decorate for the holidays

As people decorate to make the season bright, emergency officials remind people to do so safely.

Fire departments across the country respond to an average of 832 home fires each year that begin with decorations. That doesn’t even include the dozens that have to do with Christmas trees.

If you’re getting a live tree this year, make sure you water it regularly. Ready Wisconsin says you should look for a “Fire Resistant” label when buying an artificial tree.

All trees should be placed at least three feet away from any heat source.

Other decorating safety trips from Ready Wisconsin include:

Never leave candles unattended. Keep burning candles in sight, away from anything flammable. Extinguish candles before leaving the room. Use flameless candles whenever possible.

Inspect all string lights and electrical décor before using. Replace any string of lights with worn or broken cords or loose bulb connections. Read manufacturer’s instructions for number of light strands to connect.

Never string together more than three sets of incandescent lights and never overload electrical outlets or power strips.

Use clips, not nails, to hang lights so the cords do not get damaged.

Be sure to turn off all lights on trees and other decorations when going to bed or leaving the house. Unplug extension cords when they are not in use.

Christmas Day and Christmas Eve are ranked as the second- and third-leading days of the year for home cooking fires, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

