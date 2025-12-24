Wisconsin DNR reminds people to properly dispose of those ribbons and bows this Christmas

There are some items than can recycled anywhere in Wisconsin. This includes things banned from landfills like cardboard, newspapers, plastic #1 and #2 containers, aluminum cans, and glass bottles.

Wisconsin DNR Waste reduction and diversion coordinator Jennifer Semaru says it’s not just about what you recycle, but how you recycle it.

“Equipment used at recycling processing facilities sort recyclables based on shape and size. Therefore, how you place recyclables in the bin really matters,” said Semaru.

This means cardboard needs to be flattened with no Styrofoam or air pillows inside.

You should rinse cans and bottles, but don’t crush them.

Some recycling facilities do accept wrapping paper, but not if it’s crumpled up into a ball. It also needs to be tearable, plain paper with no glitter, foil, or ribbons.

“A common reason that programs will say no wrapping paper at all is because people tend to include all the bows and ribbons with their wrapping paper when they're disposing of it, or they take their paper and crunkle it up,” said Semaru. “If paper is flat, it is more likely to be sorted properly at the recycling facility.”

You can find a full list of recyclables on the DNR website.

To help further reduce waste, Semaru recommends saving and reusing gift bags for next year.

Tissue papers, string lights, electronics, and batteries should not go into curbside recycling bins.

Tissue paper goes in the trash.

You can check with local retailers or scrap yards that sometimes collect string lights to properly recycle them.

Electronics and batteries should be dropped off at recycling sites to help avoid fires.

“Several very damaging fires likely caused by batteries have occurred in collection trucks and facilities around Wisconsin, operators report that smaller fires are often a weekly occurrence,” said Semaru.

You can find a map of electronic drop-off sites on the Wisconsin DNR website.

