Energy emergency declaration extended in Wisconsin

Wisconsin’s Governor has extended an energy emergency declaration in Wisconsin.

The declaration is in response to lingering supply challenges caused by a pipeline disruption within the Midwestern pipeline distribution system.

High demand for fuel is also a factor.

“The health and safety of our neighbors remains our top priority, and these folks depend on access to these essential resources,” said Gov. Evers. “By extending this emergency order, we’re keeping these fuels moving to those who need it and ensuring Wisconsinites remain warm and safe this winter.”

According to the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin’s Office of Energy Innovation, multiple suppliers report continued challenges obtaining needed products, citing further driving distances that cause further delays.

The Executive Order will provide a waiver for some state and federal hours of service restrictions, allowing suppliers to get caught up from the pipeline problems and weather-related delays.

The extension is in effect through February 2nd .