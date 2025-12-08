Energy emergency declared in Wisconsin

An energy emergency has been declared for the state of Wisconsin.

The executive order from Governor Tony Evers will allow for quicker and more efficient transport of heating products throughout the state.

Governor Evers issued the order because of challenges caused by a disruption in the Midwestern pipeline system, and high demand for products like heating oil and propane.

“The health, welfare, and safety of our neighbors depend on access to fuel for home heating, so I’m declaring this energy emergency to ensure folks and families across our state have the fuel they need to stay warm and safe,” said Gov. Evers.

According to the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin’s Office of Energy Innovation, multiple suppliers report challenges such as long lines at terminals and having to drive further distances to collect needed products.

The Executive Order will provide a waiver for some state and federal hours of service restrictions, allowing suppliers to get caught up from the pipeline problems and weather-related delays.

The waiver remains in effect through January 2 or as long as drivers transporting residential heating fuel are responding to the emergency, whichever is shorter.