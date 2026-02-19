DNR hopes those filing taxes will donate to protect endangered resources

The Wisconsin DNR hopes people filing their taxes will provide some extra support to protect endangered resources.

Donations made to the Endangered Resources Fund on your Wisconsin tax form go to conserve rare plants and animals.

Donations also help the DNR control invasive species and conduct other conservation actions to maintain hundreds of state natural areas, protecting unique landscapes and natural features.

These special places also support 75% of Wisconsin's endangered and threatened wildlife species and 90% of our endangered and threatened plant species.

“When you support the Endangered Resources Fund, it supports our team’s on-the-ground conservation efforts and helps us collaborate with volunteers and partners to prevent the loss of species across our state,” said Drew Feldkirchner, director of the DNR’s Bureau of Natural Heritage Conservation. “Every donation, no matter how small, helps us do the work needed to keep rare wildlife in Wisconsin.”

In Wisconsin, more than 400 wildlife species and 300 plant species are endangered, threatened or at risk.

To make a donation, look for "Endangered resources" in the Financial Donations section of your Wisconsin tax form.

The Endangered Resources donation is the first line.