Changes to drinking water standards for PFAS approved for Wisconsin

Governor Tony Evers has approved new changes to the state’s current drinking water standards for PFAS.

The changes bring the state in line with federal limits.

They reduce the state’s threshold for PFAS contamination from its current, outdated level of 70 parts per trillion to a new enforceable standard of 4.0 parts per trillion for certain contaminants.

This announcement comes amid ongoing bipartisan negotiations between Gov. Evers and Republican lawmakers to release of $125 million in funds to address PFAS contaminants.

The money was approved in the 2023-25 Biennial Budget over two years ago, but rules guiding the use of the funds have been a matter of debate.

The Governor’s office says the Wisconsin State Assembly approved Assembly Bill 130 and Assembly Bill 131, which, as passed, reflect key aspects of the bipartisan compromise.

Now, the measures are being considered for approval by the Wisconsin State Senate, which is scheduled to finish its general-business session in March, with opportunities for additional limited-business in April.

The governor’s announcement follows action last year as the Natural Resources Board and the governor approved amendments to the state’s lead and copper rule to be in line with federal standards.

“Whether it’s kids in the classroom, families at home, or our farmers and agricultural industries, folks should be able to trust that the water coming from their tap is clean and safe—simple as that—and I’m proud of our work to further strengthen our drinking water standards here in Wisconsin to ensure the health and safety of our kids, families, and communities,” said Gov. Evers. “My administration has been committed to getting harmful contaminants like lead, copper, and PFAS out of our water since Day One, and with these new, stronger standards, not only are we keeping folks safe, but we’re building a healthier future for Wisconsin.”

Wisconsin’s previous enforceable standards for PFAS were established in 2022 before the EPA had any drinking water standards for PFAS.

It was set at 70 ppt for PFOA and PFOS.

The updated federal rule includes a new enforceable standard of 4.0 ppt for PFOA and PFOS, as well as 10 ppt for other outlined PFAS groups.