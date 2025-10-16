Danielle Kaeding/Wisconsin Public Radio

Danielle Kaeding is a reporter covering the environment, energy and northern Wisconsin for the Superior Bureau of Wisconsin Public Radio.Prior to that, Kaeding served as the station manager of WRNC-LPFM (97.7) at Northland College in Ashland. Kaeding studied mass communications at the University of Wisconsin-Superior.Most recently, she garnered two regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for investigative and feature reporting from the Radio Television Digital News Association. Kaeding has also received awards from the Milwaukee Press Club and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association.She has written and reported stories for National Public Radio, National Native News, Aspen Daily News, Business North, Ashland Daily Press, Superior Telegram and KQDS-TV.