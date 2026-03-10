Peregrine falcons return to power plant nest boxes in Wisconsin

The fastest animal on the planet has returned to power plant nest boxes, including in Weston.

Peregrine falcons have been seen at all four nest boxes maintained by Wisconsin Public Service and We Energies at power plants.

That includes the Weston power plant.

The first eggs could be laid in the next couple of weeks, with chicks expected later this spring.

There’s still a chance a new falcon could swoop into one of these nest boxes, but here are the peregrines currently in residence at each site.



Sheldon is joined by an unbanded female at the Weston Power Plant for the third year in a row.

Joel and Essity are nesting in Oak Creek for the second year in a row.

Hamm’s Solo is joined by an unbanded female in Port Washington for the second year in a row.

Barney and an unbanded female are nesting at Valley Power Plant for the second year in a row.

WPS and We Energies began installing peregrine falcon nest boxes at power plants in the early 1990s to support the species’ recovery in Wisconsin.

Since then, 465 peregrine falcons have hatched at company facilities.

That’s 20% of all peregrine falcons born in the state.