Winter moratorium on utility disconnections ends April 15th

Wisconsin forbids utilities from cutting off customers during the winter, But that disconnection moratorium expires April 15th.

Wisconsin Public Service encourages customers to get in touch if they are behind on their payments.

The utility says customers who establish and maintain a payment plan are not at risk of disconnection.

They say disconnection is always a last resort.

Budget billing is available to make monthly payments predictable, and there are also energy assistance programs that could help.

Scammers may try to take advantage of the end of the moratorium by pretending to be from WPS on another utility.

They may manipulate caller ID to make it look like a call is coming from the company.

Scammers may demand immediate payment and ask that an unusual payment method be used, like a payment app, a prepaid debit card, or even bitcoin.

WPS says those are warning signs.

If you’re suspicious, hang up and contact the company directly.

Customers behind on their bills can go to wisconsinpublicservice.com or use the WPS app to set up payment arrangements and connect with financial and energy assistance options. They can also call 800-450-7260.