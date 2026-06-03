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Outdoor burning discouraged across U.P. and northern Wisconsin with hot and dry start to June

WXPR | By Katie Thoresen
Published June 3, 2026 at 2:55 PM CDT

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is urging people not to burn Wednesday and Thursday.

The fire danger level is Extreme across the Upper Peninsula and high across parts of northern Wisconsin.

Besides low humidity and temperatures reaching into the 80s, gusty winds are forecasted through Thursday.

Windborne embers from a fire can fly far and wide, spreading fire fast.

It’s recommended people avoid burning yard debris, use caution when grilling, and check with their local DNR for any burning restrictions.

Tips for safe burning from the Michigan DNR:

  • Check to make sure weather conditions allow for safe burning; go to Michigan.gov/BurnPermit.
  • Call 911 immediately if a backyard fire gets away from you. Do not try to put it out yourself before calling authorities.
  • Contain your campfire or bonfire in a pit or ring and make sure you extinguish it thoroughly before leaving for the night. Douse the fire with water, stir the ashes and douse again. Never leave any fire — including hot coals — unattended.
  • Keep a hose or other water source nearby when burning.
  • Prevent sparks. Keep trailer chains from dragging when you’re on the road and don’t park hot equipment on dry grass.
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Energy & Environment WXPR NewsMichigan DNRFire danger
Katie Thoresen
Katie Thoresen is WXPR's News Director/Vice President.
See stories by Katie Thoresen
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