Outdoor burning discouraged across U.P. and northern Wisconsin with hot and dry start to June

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is urging people not to burn Wednesday and Thursday.

The fire danger level is Extreme across the Upper Peninsula and high across parts of northern Wisconsin.

Besides low humidity and temperatures reaching into the 80s, gusty winds are forecasted through Thursday.

Windborne embers from a fire can fly far and wide, spreading fire fast.

It’s recommended people avoid burning yard debris, use caution when grilling, and check with their local DNR for any burning restrictions.

Tips for safe burning from the Michigan DNR: