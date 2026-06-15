Unions plug into Wisconsin’s clean energy growth

As union groups in Wisconsin get more involved in clean-energy projects across the state, leaders see opportunity for additional growth in a complex landscape for electricity demand.

Wisconsin was the first state to have its major electric power utilities commit to using union labor on renewable energy projects. Emily Pritzkow, president of the Wisconsin Building Trades Council, said that has been an asset for early union advocacy on projects.

With a recent strategic shift to get involved earlier in the planning process, Pritzkow said the council’s nearly 50,000 members can better partner with developers who support union labor commitments.

“That is really where a lot of these fights for infrastructure are happening, are at the hyper-local level,” Pritzkow said. “It allows us to flex the solidarity and the organization we naturally have, and it also works really well to advocate for that work right on the front end.”

Pritzkow said clean-energy construction is one of the largest job creation opportunities Wisconsin has seen. As data centers continue to put pressure on the state’s energy grid, discussions about modernization are also ongoing. Pritzkow said that presents a major opportunity for further union involvement in renewables projects.

She pointed to the Badger Hollow Wind Energy Center as a major win for the trades and other groups in favor of a more diverse renewable portfolio in Wisconsin. Approved late last year, it is the state’s first utility-scale wind project in 14 years.

Pritzkow said using local workers on projects such as Badger Hollow generates up to 150% more economic activity than using out-of-state workers.

“These projects do tend to get quite politicized," Pritzkow said, "so utilizing our members that live in these communities to advocate for them is something we really want to do, to drive home the local nature and the benefits.”

The Trump administration has actively canceled and delayed billions of dollars in clean-energy initiatives as it seeks to redirect spending away from what officials call the “Green New Scam.” Despite potentially millions in rollbacks, Wisconsin is forging ahead in clean-energy production, with advocates expecting the state to approve 11 projects this year.