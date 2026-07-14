Trees for Tomorrow to host Forest Fest for people to learn all about the timber industry

More than 41 billion dollars in economic activity are linked to Wisconsin’s forest products industry.

People can learn the ins and outs of the industry at Trees for Tomorrow’s Forest Fest later this month.

From the toilet paper you use every day to the air we breathe, forests provide benefits for everybody.

In Wisconsin, more than 125,000 jobs are tied to the forest products industry.

Part of Trees for Tomorrow’s mission is to educate people on all that forest provide.

“I think it's important just to have an awareness. Even if forestry isn't your thing, it's great to go out and learn something new about something that you don't know,” said Kim Feller, development administrative assistant. “Who knows? It might even become your thing.”

The Eagle River environmental education center is hosting its biennial Forest Fest on July 25 to teach people all about the timber industry—from its history to modern technology.

It’s geared towards all ages.

There’s a passport program to visit the different exhibits and demonstrations.

There will be loggers, truckers, chainsaw carving, and birds of prey presentations.

“We'll have a lot of different presentations about wildlife and all things related to forestry,” said Feller. “Especially for landowners, they might be able to come and learn something from any exhibitors or demonstrators. We just want to celebrate the forest and educate people all about the bounty of natural resources that we have here.”

Trees for Tomorrow will also be holding a log cutting (in lieu of a ribbon cutting) for its new outdoor learning center.

Forest Fest is Saturday, July 25th from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

It’s free and open to the public. Donations are accepted.

New this year, there will be food trucks on site.

Feller says there’s always something new to learn.

“I've walked around and gone to different exhibitors that I didn't even know were organizations or places that we're working to promote sustainable forest management. So, in addition to helping our community learn something, I feel like I always learn something,” said Feller. “It’s just something different for people to be able to do on a wonderful Saturday in the summer.”

You can find a schedule and map on the Trees for Tomorrow website.

