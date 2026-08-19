Order essentially pauses state consideration of copper and nickel mining near the Boundary Waters

An executive order from Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has reshaped the immediate future of a controversial mining project near the Boundary Waters. While it plays out, environmental leaders ask the public not to assume all mining interests are off the table in Minnesota.

Tuesday's order essentially pauses state consideration of copper and nickel mining near the popular wilderness spot after Congress lifted a moratorium covering the area, reviving the proposed Twin Metals project.

Kelly Applegate, commissioner of natural resources for the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe, said a similar mining effort near Tamarack is now in a holding pattern, with an environmental review underway.

"This would be Minnesota's first nickel mine, so the review will also establish an important precedent on how future mining proposals in water-rich environments and environmentally sensitive areas are evaluated," Applegate pointed out.

The Department of Natural Resources is taking public comment on Tamarack through Sept. 14. Applegate noted if approved, the mine would be near culturally significant places like Rice Lake. Applegate added its proximity to regional watersheds threatens water supplies for many Minnesotans. The company behind it, Talon Metals, said it is working to improve the plan based on feedback.

Various unions are behind the proposed mines because of job opportunities and other backers said they will supply the clean energy sector with vital materials. For Tamarack, Applegate stressed public participation is crucial.

"It's an important opportunity to identify the impacts, alternatives, safeguards that must be studied before those kinds of decisions are made," Applegate explained.

Applegate was part of a series of discussion panels hosted by the Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy.

For the Twin Metals project near the Boundary Waters, policy observers said the executive order is unlikely to stop federal consideration, with both levels of approval needed. And if a Republican is elected governor this fall, the action would likely be rolled back.