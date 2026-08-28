Governor Tony Evers visits Hodag Solar Park in light of 2026 Clean Energy Plan Progress Report

Governor Evers made a pit stop just outside of Rhinelander to visit the Hodag Solar Park, the first large-scale solar facility in the Northwoods. The visit was meant to highlight the release of the 2026 Clean Energy Plan Progress Report and local efforts to build a clean energy economy.

Maria Peralta-Arellano / WXPR/ Report for America. Governor Evers was given a tour of the facility and learned how local efforts are impacting his goal of creating a clean energy economy for Wisconsin.

The governor toured the 7.5 megawatt facility while hearing how it and the WEC Energy Group work towards providing clean and renewable energy to Wisconsinites.

Governor Evers received a crash course on how Hodag Solar Park works to power homes in the Rhinelander area. The energy is used locally, being used where it is created.

The goal is for the state to create a clean energy economy and reaching 100% carbon-free electricity consumption by 2050 is a big job. It requires small projects with big impacts that make the difference.

The use of farmland and public resources for renewable energy have been a topic of discussion in the Northwoods, with U.S. Representative Tom Tiffany criticizing solar and wind farms and recently launching the “Protecting Wisconsin Farmland " tour.

"When I become the next governor of Wisconsin, we are going to protect our farmland, we are going to protect our way of life," said Tiffany while visiting a farm in Marathon. "We are going to make sure that we keep this America's dairy land, not America's data land."

Maria Peralta-Arellano / WXPR/ Report for America. Evers heard from Wisconsinites during his visit to learn more about the issues they are concerned about.

When asked about Tiffany’s criticisms and how the state should balance farmland and renewable energy , Evers said it should be up to the landowner.

“At the end of the day what happens to farmland, it's the owner of the farmland that makes those decisions," said Evers. "I know there's obviously some pressure for them to do one thing or the other, but he needs to recognize that farmers can make decisions without asking him.”

The Wisconsin Public Service is a subsidiary of WEC. The tour was led by representatives of WPS.

According to the progress report, WEC reported a 53% reduction in carbon emissions in energy generation since 2005. Its energy portfolio has reduced coal from 7 percent of the energy generation mix in 2005 to 33 percent as of 2025.

In order to reach the states clean energy goals, Evers says rural communities play a vital role.

“Whether it's hydro, whether it's looking forward to what it's going to be around nuclear, northern Wisconsin already plays a huge role.” said Evers.

In 2025, Evers signed Wisconsin Act 12, allowing the university of Wisconsin and the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin to begin studying the potential of nuclear energy and if it can meet the state's need for carbon-free energy.

“Whatever plants are made, and we can, it's going to impact northern Wisconsin," said Evers. "Either on site or certainly in their pocketbook.”

The visit was to highlight the progress made in clean energy infrastructure.

Maria Peralta-Arellano is a reporter covering water quality and the environment for WXPR and a Report for America corps member. Report for America recruits, places and supports talented journalists in local newsrooms across the United States. Make a tax-deductible donation to support her work and Report for America will match it dollar for dollar. Donate here.

