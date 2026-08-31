Natural Resources Board to get review of air quality concerns this summer

Wildfire smoke caused significant problems with air quality in Wisconsin earlier this summer.

The Natural Resources Board will be getting an in-depth report on the concern.

DNR Secretary Karen Hyun recently talked with the Natural Resources Board about the readings picked up by the state’s 15 PM 2.5 monitors.

“13 recorded the highest values in over 20 years,” said Hyun.“The daily average concentration of PM 2.5 on July 16th reached the hazardous air quality index level at 10 of the 15 monitors, so really significant.”

PM 2.5 refers to fine particulate matter suspended in the air.

Hazardous is the most severe of six air quality levels.

At that level, everyone is likely to be affected by exposure.

“Our air management program issued air quality advisories, coordinated with the National Weather Service, local media outlets, and DHS to share information on the event and coordinate messaging on health impacts,” said Hyun. “Representatives from Forestry, Air Management, the Office of Communications are going to join the September Board meeting to share an informational presentation about what caused this event to be so severe, the 2026 wildfire season, and the importance of collaboration and partnership as we respond and communicate with the public throughout these increasingly frequent and disruptive events.”

The next Natural Resources Board meeting is September 23rd.

This year, smoke from fires in the Boundary Waters area of Minnesota was a big part of the problem.

Smoke from Canada and from the Western U.S. has also drifted into Wisconsin in recent summers, causing air quality concerns.