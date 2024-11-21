© 2024 WXPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Cannabis science program planned at UWSP

WXPR | By WAOW Television Nick Robinson
Published November 21, 2024 at 7:58 AM CST
Pixabay.com Valyxyz

While most people hear the word cannabis and think of marijuana, which is illegal in Wisconsin, professors at UWSP say the plant can be used for much more than creating a recreational drug, including being able to clean up PFAS in the soil.

Biology Professor Brian Barringer is spearheading a new program that aims to teach students about cannabis science, and put to rest any misconceptions about the plant.

Barringer says that cannabis is a fast-growing industry and there are several career fields this program can help students get into. He said, "Whether they're interested in the cultivation side of things, and there are certainly lots of folks growing cannabis around the Midwest and here in Wisconsin, whether they're interested in the retail side of things and working as a so called bud-tender."

The program will be made up of three courses that cover cannabis history, growing environments, and the chemistry of the plant. The program is currently taking enrollments for graduate students in the spring, and Barringer said undergrads will be able to enroll next fall.
Tags
Food and Agriculture hempcbdWXPR News
WAOW Television Nick Robinson
See stories by WAOW Television Nick Robinson
Up North Updates
* indicates required
Related Content