Government report offers ways to better monitor foodborne illnesses

Foodborne illnesses from meat and poultry products kill thousands of people a year and a new report from the Government Accountability Office offers ways to cut down on illnesses.

The report found federal food inspectors face two main challenges to reduce pathogens in meat and poultry: developing standards as the industry changes for pathogens and limited oversight outside the slaughterhouses and processing plants. Some advocates said it is not much different from past reports.

Jaydee Hanson, policy director at the Center for Food Safety, said the recommendations are essentially the same as previous reports to the Department of Agriculture.

"The big challenge is that the GAO has been giving advice to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, for a number of years now, that they need to -- pardon the pun -- literally clean up their act and make sure that they are doing their job to make our food safe," Hanson emphasized.

The Government Accountability Office said federal oversight of food safety has been on its high-risk list since 2007. The list comprises programs and operations vulnerable to waste, fraud, abuse or mismanagement.

Hanson explained part of the issue stems from concentrated feeding operations.

"When we crowd beef and pork and chickens into these concentrated feeding operations, it's just like taking the kids into kindergarten for the first time. They all get sick," Hanson stressed. "The difference is, when our kids get sick, we take them home until they're well. When animals get sick, they get butchered."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported nearly 3,000 people die from foodborne illnesses each year.