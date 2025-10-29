Wisconsin Farmers Union calls for policy investments in rural Wisconsin

As rural communities in Wisconsin grapple with the increasing uncertainty of federal policies and the government shutdown, local farmers are asking Congress and the administration to prioritize federal policies to support rural America.

A new Rural Policy Action Report offers suggestions for improving small-town life and business in the U.S.

Danielle Endvick, executive director of the Wisconsin Farmers Union, said rural communities often feel overlooked by federal decisions. She hopes the report will bring them back to the policymaking table, by offering concrete solutions to problems she argued threaten the livelihood of rural Wisconsin.

"At the crux of it, it shows that rural America deserves more than band-aids," Endvick contended. "It's giving us a bolder blueprint of how we can address fair competition, affordable health care and health insurance, better infrastructure, stewardship of our land."

The report also made the case for lawmakers to rein in corporate power and do more to support workers, small businesses and farmers, including reestablishing antidiscrimination policies in lending practices and investing in renewable energy.

Endvick stressed the current era is experiencing rampant corporate greed, which drives up costs and affects small businesses. The report proposes increasing economic competition, including ways to crack down on monopolistic tendencies in the food system.

"We're seeing not enough funding to have good roads, not enough emergency personnel to keep our rural emergency services staffed, federal funding cuts that are affecting our local food systems," Endvick outlined.

Endvick added in many ways, she’s witnessing an erosion of rural spaces but despite the numerous challenges, she sees the report as an empowering tool, which can restore hope for rural America.

"Really, it comes down to, when our farmers are thriving, when our rural communities are thriving, that in turn can have ripple effects throughout the entire state," Endvick emphasized.