Solar meets soil: Report says agrivoltaics could redefine rural prosperity

A new report shows how a developing system called Agrivoltaics has the potential to offer what supporters call a much needed economic option for Wisconsin farmers, while redefining solar development as a tool for prosperity rather than a threat to it.

Agrivoltaics is a relatively newer dual land use concept that integrates farming and solar panels on the same land.

Asher Salkin, research intern with the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis, authored the report that highlights the potential benefits and challenges of agrivoltaics.

He said the system addresses land-use conflict while offering economic benefits for farmers, project developers and rural communities.

"A couple different ways this could work," he explained. "The solar panels sit on top of the crop – a shade-tolerant crop pairs well with a solar panel. And then on top of that, there's also solar grazing, where you kind of just put solar panels on top of a field where sheep graze on."

Salkin said research shows converting one percent of U.S. farmland into agrivoltaics could meet a significant portion of the country’s renewable energy goals without sacrificing food production.

But critics argue its implementation risks reinforcing existing socioeconomic inequalities, as with other renewable energy technologies.

While agrivoltaics installations have expanded rapidly in the U.S. since 2020, Salkin noteed challenges like federal funding cuts, along with institutional barriers remain a challenge to implementation.

He explained farmland projects face tough permitting battles due to public opposition despite research showing significant economic benefits.

"Solar actually increases land value, which I mean is good for owners, bad for renters … there are always drawbacks in terms of the agricultural industry, but I mean a 20% increase in land value is is not to be ignored," he continued.

Salkin added that overcoming these challenges will require supportive policies and increased awareness of potential benefits to build farmer trust and make agrivoltaics more broadly viable in all forms of agriculture.