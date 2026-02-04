New report finds cover crops pay off in Wisconsin

A new five-year study is quantifying the benefits of conservation practices such as cover cropping, using data from farmers across Wisconsin.

Researchers say the project is one of the region’s most comprehensive farmer-led datasets on regenerative agriculture. Spearheaded by the Michael Fields Agricultural Institute, research scientist Mrill Ingram explained that the data show engaged growers met standards for combating erosion, protecting water quality and building soil health, as well as for producing high-quality forage.

Ingram said she hopes the findings can address the slow adoption of the practice by showing how farmers are successfully using cover crops.

"When you look at the supremely efficient, very structured corn and soybean production, making changes in that context is very hard," she said. "And yet, people are making it. And they're making it because of climate change, because of the cost of fertilizer, because they can see the water running off their fields and they care what it looks like."

Participating farmers ranged from newcomers to those with decades of experience. The data cover more than 200 agriculturally-diverse fields across 45 counties.

Ingram said her organization created an interactive dashboard to help farmers make more informed conservation decisions on their own fields.

While the project provides key insights on cover crop biomass, forage and nutrient quality and management practices, she noted, it also reveals gaps in resources and support for cover cropping across different regions.

"And so, people do rely on their neighbors, and on social networks and community," she explained. "And so, one of the ways that I think that our network has been useful, as I've heard people say, ‘It's just good to see who else is doing what. And I can look at the kinds of practices people are using and gauge my own.’"

Ingram said they hope to work with other Midwest researchers and partners to share data and inform future research. She added the team also plans to develop additional dashboard features to support educators and independent agronomists.