Rhinelander Area Food Pantry helped many in 2025

The Rhinelander Area Food Pantry helped a lot of people in 2025.

Their report for the year shows the pantry served just over 11-hundred households, totaling almost 24-hundred people.

More than 940-thousand pounds of food was distributed, with the majority going to area households.

Food that did not meet standards went to Wild Instincts or local farmers.

They thanked the business and individual donors who made the pantry’s work possible.

The Rhinelander Area Food Pantry celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2025.