SNAP changes could impact dozens of stats including Wisconsin and Michigan

Dozens of states, including Wisconsin and Michigan, may be on the hook next year to pay roughly $9 billion dollars toward SNAP benefits for low-income families.

Food security groups are concerned that people may lose aid.

The One Big Beautiful Bill signed into law last July created a cost-share formula based on state SNAP payment error rates.

These include over- and underpayments to participants.

Paige Chickering with the Iowa Hunger Coalition says Iowa is in the clear for now since its latest error rate was under six percent.

But the coalition is urging Congress to delay the cost share for all states.

“We really are in uncharted waters, and it's very hard to know if this will result in states having to entirely pull out of the SNAP program at all if they can't contribute their needed cost share to continue to run the SNAP program,” said Chickering.

She says that would be devastating to families who rely on SNAP.

Harvest Public Media, a collaboration of public media newsrooms in the Midwest and Great Plains, including WXPR.