Tariffs and trade wars impacting Wisconsin Ginseng growers

A recent Maquette Law School Poll found that “Jobs and the Economy” are the fourth most important issues to Wisconsin voters ahead of this year's election. With new tariffs on Canada, and existing ones with China, Wisconsin ginseng farmers say they are feeling the effects.

Ginseng harvested in Wisconsin is sold primarily to China, and when those products meet the Chinese people, they are met with a tariff that impacts farms; like Hsu Farms of Wausau.

"Since 2018 we've had a tariff on our export product, which is Wisconsin grown American ginseng. The current tariff on it is roughly about 33%," said Will Hsu, President of Hsu Ginseng Enterprises.

Ginseng farmers say the tariffs make the financial mountain much harder to climb among an avalanche of other costs.

"The cost of the supplies and the materials that we need to grow ginseng continues to increase. Then you add other domestic costs; fuel, labor. All those costs are going up," said Hsu.

The current Wisconsin Secretary of State Sarah Godlewski visited Hsu's farm to see how tariffs are having an impact. Despite trade troubles with China at a federal level, she sees a way to provide relief.

"The trade war with China is a real problem but we can make sure we have access to other Asian markets or other countries that are able to buy from Wisconsin, because that is a lifeline for many communities," said Sarah Godlewski, Wisconsin Secretary of State.

Godlewski is running for lieutenant governor - alongside David Crowley. The bulk of their campaign has been built on affordability.

"The average Wisconsin family pays over $1,000 because of tariffs, when it doesn't need to be this way. Making sure that we elect an administration that's gonna make life more affordable," said Godlewski.

Tom Tiffany's campaign website says he wants to help Wisconsin's economy by limiting income taxes, and by creating more jobs.