© 2022 WXPR
Mirror of the Northwoods. Window on the World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health

Langlade County Health Department identifies first case of Monkeypox in the county

WXPR
Published July 14, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT
Symptoms of the monkeypox virus are shown on a patient's hand, from a 2003 case in the U.S. In most instances, the disease causes fever and painful, pus-filled blisters. New cases in the United Kingdom, Spain and Portugal are spreading possibly through sexual contact, which had not previously been linked to monkeypox transmission.
Courtesy of CDC
/
Getty Images
Symptoms of the monkeypox virus are shown on a patient's hand, from a 2003 case in the U.S. In most instances, the disease causes fever and painful, pus-filled blisters. New cases in the United Kingdom, Spain and Portugal are spreading possibly through sexual contact, which had not previously been linked to monkeypox transmission.

Langlade County Health Department says a person has tested positive for orthopoxvirus, which is presumed to be monkeypox.

The health department says it’s working with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and other partners on the investigation follow up.

Health officials says risk to public remains low, but recommends people learn the symptoms to recognize the virus.

Symptoms include fever, chills, muscle aches, and an unexplained rash that develops in round, fluid, or pus-filled skin lesions.

Monkeypox is not typically spread during short periods of close contact.

It can spread through direct skin contact with someone with a rash, contact with objects or surfaces used by someone with monkeypox, or respiratory droplets.

Most people recover in two to four weeks without treatment.

Tags

Health WXPR Newsmonkeypox
Related Content