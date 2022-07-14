Langlade County Health Department identifies first case of Monkeypox in the county

Langlade County Health Department says a person has tested positive for orthopoxvirus, which is presumed to be monkeypox.

The health department says it’s working with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and other partners on the investigation follow up.

Health officials says risk to public remains low, but recommends people learn the symptoms to recognize the virus.

Symptoms include fever, chills, muscle aches, and an unexplained rash that develops in round, fluid, or pus-filled skin lesions.

Monkeypox is not typically spread during short periods of close contact.

It can spread through direct skin contact with someone with a rash, contact with objects or surfaces used by someone with monkeypox, or respiratory droplets.

Most people recover in two to four weeks without treatment.