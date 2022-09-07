DHS expands monkeypox vaccine eligibility

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services expanded criteria Tuesday for who can get the monkeypox vaccine.

The DHS now recommends anyone at a high risk of contracting the virus get vaccinated.

That population includes lab workers who perform testing or have direct contact with orthopox viruses like monkeypox. It also includes people who have attended an event where there was a known monkeypox exposure.

Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer of the DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases, says you should get the vaccine if you are most at risk or have already been infected.

"We are comfortable that we have a higher level of vaccine available and we're at a point in this epidemic where we hope to be turning the corner,” he said. “We want to make sure as many people who are at elevated risk can get vaccinated as possible.”

The vaccine is offered in short supply at the Marathon County Health Department.

There have been just 63 reported cases in Wisconsin.