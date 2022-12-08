Lighting of "Tree of Love" in Arbor Vitae supports those who have suffered a loss

The holiday season can be a difficult time for those who have lost a loved one.

Now, one area organization is helping people remember them in hopes of making the holidays a little brighter.

Linda Stenz lost her husband of 49 years suddenly this past October, right before the holidays.

"It's hard, decorating is hard, I haven't even turned on any of the lights yet." said Stenz.

Wednesday night, she banded together with her community to help her through that loss.

"It's just being around other people in the same situation, it really helps." said Stenz.

Compassus in Arbor Vitae hosted a 'Tree of Love' lighting event, where Christmas trees were lit up in remembrance of lost loved ones.

Organizers said it's all to try to brighten the season.

"Sometimes you feel very alone and being able to come to an event like this just allows you to have support of each other, of friends, even co-workers." said Janette Marien, Area Market Executive with Compassus.

Participants sang Christmas carols, said prayers, and hung Christmas ornaments dedicated to their friends and family on the tree.

It's a taste of familiar holiday tradition.

"When someone dies, you lose more than just the person, you lose the traditions, a lot of the festivities so it's trying to find a way to come together." said Marien.

And this year's event means a lot to the Compassus team.

"This year our bereavement coordinator died very suddenly, and so being able to have this event even in honor of her and being able to celebrate it together." said Marien.

Christmas ornaments and markers will be left outside the Compassus office for anyone who missed the event or wants to hang an ornament.