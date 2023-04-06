Oneida County Health Department receives $91k grant to help improve COVID-19 and Influenza vaccination rates

Older adults in Oneida County did a great job of getting the primary series for the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the Department of Health Services, 96% of adults 65 and older in Oneida County got the initial doses. But when it comes to the booster dose, just under 50% of that age population has gotten it.

That was a motivating factor in the Oneida County Health Department getting more than $91,450 from the National Council on Aging according to Public Health Preparedness Coordinator and Public Health Nurse Robbie Deede.

“Ideally, what we want at the end of the day is that everyone who wants a vaccine is able to get a vaccine. Removing any kind of barriers that they may have and making sure that people have accurate information and opportunity to be vaccinated,” said Deede.

The health department has also noticed a decline in the 65+ group getting the influenza vaccine.

That’s troubling to health officials because that age group is the most vulnerable to the flu and COVID.

“Nine out of 10 deaths from COVID-19 happen to folks over 65 and approximately 85% of seasonal influenza deaths happen with older adults. That is a population that we are very concerned about when we look at vaccination,” said Deede.

More than 14,000 people in Wisconsin have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. 12,500 of those deaths were people age 50 and older.

Deede said there are some barriers that can keep this group from getting vaccinated like access, especially in rural areas like the Northwoods, and the evolving information.

“Ever-changing information has led individuals to say, ‘Well where should I be with regards to vaccines right now?’” said Deede.

The health department will be holding vaccine clinics this fall.

Right now, Deede says they’re working with other health partners to identify the best ways to educate and vaccinate people.

Their primary targets are people 65 and older and those with disabilities.

Deede hopes the work will also go beyond Oneida County.

“Residents aren’t necessarily bound to just Oneida County. They may live in Vilas and receive care in Oneida or vice versa for instance. We see a lot of opportunity to collaborate beyond county borders here.”

If you aren’t currently up to date on your vaccines, Deede says you don’t have to wait until fall.

You can contact the health department, local pharmacy, or your health care provider to get vaccinated.

The grant money is part of The National Council on Aging’s COVID-19 and Influenza Vaccine Uptake Initiative. The program is supported with funding from the Administration for Community Living, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.