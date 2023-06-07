As Wisconsin warms up, awareness of heat-related illnesses becomes more important

The Northwoods on average experiences nine more days of warm summer days than it did 50 years ago.

While that’s good news for those who are hoping to get in more lake days each year, it also comes with more heat-related health risks.

Climate Central

More than 700 Wisconsinites ended up in the emergency room last year because of heat-related illnesses. 14 people died because of the heat, according to Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Ready Wisconsin is urging people to be prepared when it does heat up.

June 7 is Heat Awareness Day in Wisconsin.

Heat-related illnesses can range from heat exhaustion and rashes to triggering asthma attacks.

“It can also be as serious kidney function issues or cardiovascular issues,” said Vilas County Health Department Public Health Educator Rachael Cornelius.

In periods of hot weather, Cornelius says there are things you can do to keep cool and prevent heat-related illness.

They include drinking plenty of water before you even get thirsty, keeping your home cool or finding a cooling shelter if you can’t, and trying to limit physical activity in extreme heat.

“Muscle cramps, fainting, dizziness, weakness, those can all kind of sneak up on a person so it’s very important that they take a heat advisory seriously and kind of do those prevent tips,” she said.

If your symptoms don’t fade after you’ve taken steps to cool off, like taking a cool shower and resting in air conditioning, Cornelius recommends getting medical attention.

Children, seniors, and people with disabilities are more vulnerable to heat-related illnesses.

Cornelius encourages people to check in with loved ones and neighbors during heat waves, especially if they last a few days.

“Summers are getting hotter and even more humid maybe. So just paying attention to these things and taking them seriously. Summer is short,” said Cornelius. “I know everybody wants to be outside, myself included, but just making sure that we’re taking those prevention measures to keep everybody safe and healthy.”

Climate Central

The average summer temperature has increased by 1.5 degrees since 1970 in the northcentral Wisconsin area.

That average is expected to increase by 4 to 5 degrees in the next 20 to 40 years.

