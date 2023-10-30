Two Narcan vending machines make the lifesaving drug more accessible in Forest County

Narcan, or Naloxone by its generic name, has been proven to save the life of a person experiencing a drug overdose.

The Forest County Potawatomi Community wants to make this drug as accessible as possible while it works to fight addiction.

Getting Narcan in Forest County is now as easy as punching as using a vending machine.

“We need to be able to have anything we can to save somebody's life. If we can provide something that is free or no cost, we're going to do as best we can at doing that,” said Blaine Rosek. He’s the central supply coordinator for the Forest County Potawatomi Community Health Division.

Katie Thoresen / WXPR A Narcan vending machine.

Rosek has been part of the effort to get the Narcan vending machines to Forest County and get them up and running.

“Everyone should carry Narcan because we need to be able to save anybody at any time. Even if you're not worried about a family member or yourself or anyone, even to be able to help a stranger, save their life, and give them a chance to turn their life around is a bonus,” said Rosek.

It’s a personal mission for Rosek who has lost family and friends to addiction. He grew up in Forest County and says the area has come a long way.

“It's still a problem and if we're losing one life, it's a problem to me. We need to get it at zero,” said Rosek.

The Forest County Potawatomi Community received a grant from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services to buy the two vending machines.

One is located behind the Health and Wellness Center in Crandon and the other is by the We Care in Carter.

They’re both accessible 24/7. There are no questions asked and it’s free.

Each box comes with a list of local resources. There are also fentanyl test strips available in the vending machine.

“Until you have an addict in your household or a family member or a friend that's close to you, you don't really see how bad addiction really changes a person,” said Rosek. “It turns a person into somebody you really don't know anymore. Having all of these tools brings that person back.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, you can find resources on the Forest County Potawatomi Community website. You can also call the Wisconsin Addiction Recovery Helpline at 211.