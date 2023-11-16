Marshfield Clinic system cutting pay for management staff

Marshfield Clinic Health System will be cutting pay for some of its leadership team.

The system's CEO and all Chiefs, Presidents, and Vice Presidents will take a 15 percent pay cut in the new year, while anyone with the title of director will have their pay reduced by ten percent.

The company made the announcement to employees on Wednesday in a email, a copy of which was obtained by WQOW TV in Eau Claire.

A representative for Marshfield Clinic confirmed the news, saying the cuts are designed to stabilize the health system's finances without impacting patient care or access.

Marshfield Clinic will also suspend all company match programs for retirement accounts such as 401-K plans.

This comes as Marshfield Clinic and Duluth-Based Essentia Health are deep in merger talks, which are expected to close in the next few months.