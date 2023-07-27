Essentia Health and Marshfield Clinic Health System to form integrated health system

Essentia Health and Marshfield Clinic Health System Thursday announced the two health systems have entered into an agreement.

They plan to form a new integrated regional health system serving rural and mid-urban communities across four states.

It’s the latest step in a process to join the two health systems that was first announced more than nine months ago.

“We are both physician-led organizations with an unwavering commitment to the health of rural communities,” said Essentia Health CEO Dr. David Herman, who will serve as chief executive officer of a new parent company. “Our complementary capabilities will allow us to learn and share with one another to better achieve our collective mission.”

The combined health system will have medical centers in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, and North Dakota.

It will include more than 150 sites, including 25 hospitals.

Marshfield Clinic & Essentia Health

“Discussions the past few months have made it clear that this is an incredible opportunity to enhance both health systems, solidify our futures, and take patient care and services to an even higher level,” said Dr. Susan Turney, who previously announced plans to step down as Marshfield Clinic Health System CEO this fall. “It represents an opportunity to expand access to care, diversify the services we provide and deepen our community-based work.”

Both organizations say they’re on track to come together formally by the end of this year.

The agreement is pending regulatory approval.