Wisconsin Department of Health Service reports first pediatric death from a respiratory illness this season

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has confirmed the first pediatric death from a respiratory illness.

The death is a result of Respiratory Syncytial Virus or RSV.

“It is with great sadness that DHS reports the first death of a child from RSV in Wisconsin this season,” said DHS Respiratory Diseases Epidemiologist Tom Haupt in a statement. “Respiratory illness cases are on the rise throughout the state, and it is important to take steps to protect ourselves and our loved ones, especially before the holidays. Respiratory disease vaccines are safe and effective, and we urge all eligible Wisconsinites to get their shots as soon as possible. Taking steps to prevent respiratory illnesses helps keep us all healthy and can prevent serious illness, hospitalization, and death during respiratory illness season.”

Influenza, RSV, and COVID-19 are circulating at significant levels in Wisconsin, with RSV activity increasing among children under 5 years old, and influenza sharply increasing in school-aged children.

There are currently vaccines for all of those illnesses, though the RSV vaccine for infants is in short supply.

Taking the following steps can also help stop the spread of germs and increase your protection:

