Blood supplies at low levels

The American Red Cross says the blood supply has fallen to critically low levels.

They now face an emergency blood shortage.

The Red Cross in Wisconsin says in recent weeks, the Red Cross has had to limit distributions of some of the most transfused blood types to hospitals.

They say donors are needed now, and in the weeks ahead, to help rebuild the blood supply.

They say blood shortages are an ongoing issue nationwide.

To make an appointment, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS.

Upcoming blood drives are planned in Langlade, Lincoln, Vilas and Oneida Counties among other locations.