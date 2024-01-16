Marshfield Clinic Health System announces layoffs

Marshfield Clinic Health System is furloughing 3% of its staff in an effort to "achieve financial turnaround goals" according to a MCHS email to staff.

The furloughs are largely non-patient-seeing departments, including leadership roles, according to an email response from the Health System.

The furloughs are a result of "a comprehensive review of our service and labor resources, which account for more than 50% of the Health System's total operating costs," the email said.

The review of those resources showed reorganization of some MCHS services "at the System and regional level to provide care in a more efficient manner and to reduce costs" the email said.

Marshfield Clinic Health System did confirm the email and provided a statement on the furloughs:

Providing healthcare in our rural geography comes with challenges and it’s imperative we think differently. Managing rising supply and labor costs are key to continuing to meet the needs of our patients across the region. Our health system spans more than 45,000 square miles, and we’re the leading care provider in many of the communities we serve. That makes it vital that we use our staffing resources as efficiently and effectively as possible to make sure resources are used where they are needed most and where they can have the greatest impact on patients. To achieve that efficiency, this includes furloughs for approximately 3% of Marshfield Clinic Health System employees in largely non-patient-seeing departments, including leadership roles. We are committed to supporting our employees during this challenging time and working collaboratively during their transition to furlough.