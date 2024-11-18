Wisconsin a leader in collecting unwanted prescription drugs

Wisconsin ranked number one throughout the country for the most prescription medications collected during the Fall 2024 Drug Take Back collection.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice says the state collected 55,493 pounds of unwanted medications this fall.

“Wisconsin is again leading the nation in drug take back due to strong partnerships across the state and the continued commitment of Wisconsinites to ensuring that prescription medications are safely disposed of,” said Attorney General Kaul. “Thank you to everyone who assisted with drug take back.”

While Drug Take Back Day technically only happens twice a year, any day can be Drug Take Back Day at one of Wisconsin’s more than 500 permanent drug disposal boxes.

These boxes are accessible year-round at law enforcement agencies, hospitals, pharmacies and health clinics around the state.

To find a permanent drug disposal box near you, go to: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/opioids/permanent-drug-drop-boxes.htm.