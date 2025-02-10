Snow shoveling can put a strain on your heart

Shoveling snow can be a lot of work, putting a strain on your heart.

That’s especially true if you’re not very active, or if you have a pre-existing condition.

“For people with heart conditions or even people who haven’t been doing physical activity, it really increases the workload on the heart so this can lead to increased heart rate or increased blood pressure, which then can lead to an increased risk of heart attack or other cardiac events,” said Melissa Wendell, a nurse practitioner with Aspirus Cardiology.

“Many people try to clear all the snow at once, especially after large storms, but it’s much safer to take your time and pace yourself,” says Wendell. “For those who can’t manage, community groups or professional services can often help.”

She says to watch for symptoms of cardiac distress like chest pain, shortness of breath or dizziness.

Wendell says if those symptoms don’t improve quickly after you stop what you’re doing, you should call 911.

Tips for Safer Snow Shoveling:

To help residents stay safe during snow removal, Aspirus Health offers the following guidelines:

Consult your health care provider to ensure snow shoveling is safe for you, especially if you have a heart condition.

Use lighter tools and push the snow rather than lifting it to reduce strain.

Break the task into smaller segments and avoid overexerting yourself.

Consider community resources or professional help if shoveling is too demanding.

