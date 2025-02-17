Winter blues hit Wisconsin along with snow, cold temps

Cold, gray days can seem endless this time of year in Wisconsin and if you are feeling down, you are not alone.

Nationwide, up to 6% of the population suffers from seasonal affective disorder. People in northern climates are especially affected. Seasonal affective disorder is typically a temporary form of depression triggered by a lack of sunlight in the fall and winter months.

Shilagh Murgain, clinical psychologist at University of Wisconsin Health, said women and younger people tend to experience higher rates of the condition, with symptoms peaking in January and February.

"We can find that we're more sluggish, our mood is lower and we're not getting that kind of exposure to light that really maintains that healthy circadian rhythm," Murgain explained.

Murgain suggested aiming for at least 30 minutes a day of sun exposure or supplementing with light therapy at home using a full spectrum lightbulb. Other strategies include getting daily exercise, maintaining a routine, prioritizing self-care and supplementing your diet with Vitamin D3.

People experiencing the disorder can feel fatigued, have difficulty concentrating or notice changes in sleep and a loss of interest in activities and socializing. Experts said there is no one strategy to best address symptoms but a combination can be most effective.

Dr. Rhonda Randall, chief medical officer and executive vice president of UnitedHealthcare Employer and Individual, said boosting social connections is one big factor.

"There is such strong evidence of how important our social networks are to our overall health and well-being," Randall pointed out. "When people are socially isolated, it does have a significant impact not only on your emotional and mental well-being, but also on your physical health."

She added in some cases, medication and therapy could be effective and urged people to seek help from a mental health professional if symptoms persist.