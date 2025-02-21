Report: Nearly 30% on Medicaid risk losing coverage under proposed cuts

As Congress continues to threaten deep cuts to the Medicaid program, a new KFF report shows how some of the proposed changes could end coverage for an estimated 20 million people nationwide. One idea targets the Medicaid expansion federal match rate. The federal government currently pays 90% of the costs for people covered under what's known as the Medicaid expansion, that extended coverage to nearly all low-income adults.

The Medicaid expansion under the Affordable Care Act was enacted to reduce the number of uninsured people nationwide. It provided states with an increased federal match rate to help pay for their health-care costs. Liz Williams, senior policy analyst with KFF, added that if states can't afford to pick up the added costs from decreased federal support, the number of uninsured people will dramatically increase, and any gains in financial security and health outcomes associated with the expansion would be reversed.

"Medicaid is jointly funded by states and the federal government, so any restrictions in federal Medicaid spending really leaves states with tough choices about how to offset reductions," she continued.

She said states have a few options, including increasing state tax revenues, decreasing spending on non-Medicaid services such as education, or decreasing coverage for other groups.