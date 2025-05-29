© 2025 WXPR
Wisconsin DNR issues air quality advisory for Friday

WXPR | By Katie Thoresen
Published May 29, 2025 at 4:15 PM CDT
A smoky sunset over Boom Lake in Rhinelander
Katie Thoresen
/
WXPR
A smoky sunset over Boom Lake in Rhinelander in June 2023.

Canadian wildfires are expected to drop air quality across the region Friday into Saturday morning.

The Wisconsin DNR has issued an air quality advisory.

Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups or Orange category is expect across much of the state.

It’s expected to move from northeast to southwest.

The advisory is currently in place until Saturday morning but could be extended if the smoke lingers.

At this level, sensitive groups are encouraged to take precautions like avoiding strenuous outdoor activities.

People that may be more vulnerable include those with asthma and heart disease.

Right now, there are major wildfires burning across Manitoba.

Northwoods air quality has been impacted by Canadian Wildfire smoke the last two years, with 2023 being an especially bad year.
Katie Thoresen
Katie Thoresen is WXPR's News Director/Vice President.
