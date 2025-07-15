Wisconsin nonprofit uncertain how Medicaid cuts will affect clients with disabilities

A Wisconsin nonprofit serving people with disabilities is waiting to hear if federal changes to Medicaid will affect their clients and caregivers, who overwhelmingly rely on the program for their health care needs.

The nonprofit CP serves about 200 people in Northeast Wisconsin that have complex physical or developmental disabilities, nearly all of whom use Medicaid to pay for their services.

Julie Tetzlaff, director of adult day services for CP, said about 75% of clients are in wheelchairs and unable to reposition themselves. She explained the exercise program CP offers is crucial to prevent patients from developing pressure sores.

"A sore on the butt costs a lot of money, anywhere from $30,000 to $150,000," Tetzlaff explained. "Once one of our clients has a pressure sore, it stays with them for a long time. So it might heal up, but they're going to be susceptible to another sore in that same area without active movement and repositioning."

She noted their program focuses on functional skills training using adaptable equipment funded through grants and community support.

Tetzlaff pointed out most of their clients are deemed to have a level of disability which could place them in a nursing home and most are poor. About half live with their parents, who she acknowledged can easily experience burn out. She added day services provide respite for these caregivers and prevent costly nursing home placements for clients.

"Looking ahead, if you have all these parent caregivers who, some of them, are on Medicaid because they're caring for somebody that's on Medicaid and they need health insurance themselves," Tetzlaff observed. "If they become more ill as well, and aren't able to care for their person, and they need long-term care - it doesn't seem like legislators have thought of that. The people that are caring for all these people, that's a big group."

Starting in December 2026, most Medicaid recipients will be required to complete at least 80 hours per month of work, schooling or community service to retain coverage. There are exceptions but it is unclear if they will apply to people caring for an adult with a disability.

Jon Syndergaard, executive director of CP, said lawmakers have assured them their clients will not be affected.

"But then in the next breath, they're all telling us that they can't necessarily be certain about that because they don't know the details," Syndergaard emphasized. "In many cases, it's sobering to say that they haven't even worked their way through all of the legislation in its entirety yet."

Experts have said it is nearly impossible to carve out people with disabilities or their caregivers because cuts to Medicaid will affect everyone. With all the uncertainty, Syndergaard underscored the nonprofit and the families it serves have grown cynical about the future of health care coverage.