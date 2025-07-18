Michigan families and friends shoulder billions in unpaid dementia care

More than 200,000 people in Michigan are expected to be living with dementia this year, up from about 190,000 during the COVID pandemic, according to state data.

Research from University of Washington economists found nationwide, about 5.5 million people have dementia, with medical care costs of around $53 billion a year. However, when adding the value of unpaid help from family and friends, from daily tasks to constant care, the total jumps to $277 billion a year.

Amy Lastuka, lead research scientist in the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, explained the indirect costs of dementia primarily affect caregivers.

"These are a cost where a resource is being used, but there's no money changing hands," Lastuka pointed out. "In this case the resource we're thinking about is the caregiver's time, which is particularly important for dementia because people need so much care in the later stages."

The research examined how unpaid caregiving hours can influence changes in employment, resulting in financial hardship and higher stress levels. According to the Alzheimer's Association, about 30% of caregivers are age 65 or older.

The study also found significant differences in dementia care costs by state, largely due to varying levels of unpaid caregiving. In Michigan, close to 400,000 unpaid caregivers provide around-the-clock support for people with dementia, often without formal training or pay. Lastuka emphasized increasing support for caregivers is critical.

"Any form of respite care, whether it's in-home respite or investing in adult day centers – where folks can go and get cognitive stimulation and get cared for – and then their loved ones can still continue to work, or get done what they need to get done," Lastuka outlined.

According to research within the past two years, nearly 12 million Americans provide unpaid care for a family member or friend with dementia, contributing more than 18 billion hours of care.