STAT blood drives seek to increase summer donations

The Community Blood Center hopes to encourage blood donations through a special event called the STAT blood drive.

It takes place at the Hodag dome Thursday, July 24th, and is part of a series of similar events.

It was known in past years as the MASH blood drive.

John Hagins, President and CEO of the Community Blood Center, says the drive comes at a critical time.

“Busy summer schedules and vacations lead to fewer blood donations, but the need for blood never slows down. Hospital patients rely on volunteer donors to get through surgeries, cancer treatments, life-threatening emergencies and more. Whether you’re donating for the first time or returning, your gift makes a lifesaving impact.” Said Hagins.

All donors will receive a t-shirt and breakfast or lunch.

First time donors will get a $25-dollar gift card.

Hodag STAT is part of a larger mission to help save lives this summer. CBC is taking the tour to Merrill August 7 and Wausau August 12.

View all STAT blood drives and save your spot by visiting communityblood.org/stat.

You can also schedule a donation using the CBC Donor App or by calling (800) 280-4102.