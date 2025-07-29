© 2025 WXPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

July ending on a smoky note in Wisconsin

WXPR | By Katie Thoresen
Published July 29, 2025 at 9:50 AM CDT
Canadian wildfire smoke creates a haze seen across Lake Julia in Oneida County.
Katie Thoresen
/
WXPR
Canadian wildfire smoke creates a haze seen across Lake Julia in Oneida County on July 12, 2025.

Canadian wildfire smoke is impacting air quality in Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin DNR issues an air quality advisory for the entire state as air quality is expected to drop down to the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (USG; Orange) to the Unhealthy (Red) categories.

The advisory is in effect now through Thursday, July 31 at noon.

The Wisconsin DNR says smoke impacts are already being observed in northern Wisconsin on Tuesday morning.

The smoke is expected to slowly travel south through northern Wisconsin Tuesday.

Overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning, the smoke will continue south, impacting most of the state by noon Wednesday.

The smoke is then expected to linger over the state from noon Wednesday until noon Thursday.

People may see brief improvements in air quality on Thursday before smoke moves back into northern areas on Friday.

At this air quality levels, the DNR makes the following health recommendations:

Sensitive groups: Consider rescheduling or moving all activities inside. Go inside if you have symptoms.

People with asthma: Follow your asthma action plan and keep quick-relief medicine handy.

People with heart disease: Symptoms such as palpitations, shortness of breath, or unusual fatigue may indicate a serious problem. If you have any of these, contact your health care provider.

Everyone else: Keep outdoor activities shorter and less intense. Go inside if you have symptoms.

You can view current air quality levels on the Air Now website.
Tags
Health WXPR NewsWisconsin DNRair qualitywildfire smoke
Katie Thoresen
Katie Thoresen is WXPR's News Director/Vice President.
See stories by Katie Thoresen
Up North Updates
* indicates required
Related Content