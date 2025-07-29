July ending on a smoky note in Wisconsin

Canadian wildfire smoke is impacting air quality in Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin DNR issues an air quality advisory for the entire state as air quality is expected to drop down to the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (USG; Orange) to the Unhealthy (Red) categories.

The advisory is in effect now through Thursday, July 31 at noon.

The Wisconsin DNR says smoke impacts are already being observed in northern Wisconsin on Tuesday morning.

The smoke is expected to slowly travel south through northern Wisconsin Tuesday.

Overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning, the smoke will continue south, impacting most of the state by noon Wednesday.

The smoke is then expected to linger over the state from noon Wednesday until noon Thursday.

People may see brief improvements in air quality on Thursday before smoke moves back into northern areas on Friday.

At this air quality levels, the DNR makes the following health recommendations:

Sensitive groups: Consider rescheduling or moving all activities inside. Go inside if you have symptoms.

People with asthma: Follow your asthma action plan and keep quick-relief medicine handy.

People with heart disease: Symptoms such as palpitations, shortness of breath, or unusual fatigue may indicate a serious problem. If you have any of these, contact your health care provider.

Everyone else: Keep outdoor activities shorter and less intense. Go inside if you have symptoms.

You can view current air quality levels on the Air Now website.