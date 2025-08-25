Additional measles cases detected in Oconto County

Health workers report additional cases of measles in Oconto County.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Oconto County Public Health says five additional cases have been seen.

That’s in addition to nine cases confirmed in the county August 2nd.

Health officials say measles appears to be spreading locally in Oconto County.

They are working to identify and notify people who may have been exposed.

At this time, the investigation has not identified locations in public settings for which a full list of exposed people cannot be obtained.

Those who are most at risk are those who are not vaccinated or don’t know their vaccination status. If you believe you have been exposed to measles and are not immune, remain at home and monitor for symptoms.

Anyone who develops symptoms of measles should stay home.

Measles is a highly contagious, vaccine-preventable disease that can be spread from person to person through the air and can stay in the air for two hours after a sick person coughs or sneezes.

The best way to protect against measles is to get vaccinated with the mumps, measles, rubella (MMR) vaccine. DHS recommends all children receive two doses of the MMR vaccine before age 4. Those who were born before 1957 are considered immune to measles. Find more information about who should get a measles vaccine on the DHS measles immunization webpage.

All Wisconsin residents can check their vaccination status in the Wisconsin Immunization Registry (WIR) or contact their health care provider or local health department.