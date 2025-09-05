© 2025 WXPR
Naloxone, or Narcan, can save the life of someone suffering from an opioid overdose

WXPR | By John Burton,
Aspirus Health
Published September 5, 2025 at 6:40 AM CDT
Aspirus Pharmacy Resident Natalie Wilkin
Aspirus Pharmacy Resident Natalie Wilkin

Naloxone, better known as Narcan, can save a life if someone suffers an opioid overdose.

Narcan can quickly reverse the effects of an overdose.

“Naloxone works by binding to the same receptors as opioids and essentially kicking them off,” said Natalie Wilkin, a pharmacy resident with Aspirus Health. “That is what allows it to rapidly reverse the harmful effects during an overdose.”

The warning signs of an opioid overdose include slow or stopped breathing, very small pupils, cold or clammy skin, and unresponsiveness.

According to Wilkin, “Respiratory depression is the biggest sign to watch for. That means slow breathing or no breathing at all.”

Health experts say Naloxone is safe, widely available, and easy to use.

It can be purchased at most pharmacies without a prescription.

Friends and family members of those at risk for an overdose are encouraged to keep it on hand.

“You do not have to be a health care provider, just someone who cares,” Wilkin said. “Family members, friends, and neighbors can all make a life-saving difference by carrying Naloxone.”
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
Aspirus Health
