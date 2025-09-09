Wood County reports its first human case of West Nile Virus this year

The first human case of West Nile virus of the year in Wood County has been confirmed, prompting local health officials to advise residents to protect themselves against mosquito bites. This follows other cases in Wisconsin, affecting both humans and animals.

West Nile virus is primarily spread through mosquito bites. Mosquitoes contract the virus from infected birds. The illness is most prevalent in August and September, but the risk persists as long as mosquitoes are active.

Most individuals infected with West Nile virus do not exhibit symptoms. However, some may experience mild symptoms like fever and fatigue. Severe cases, though rare, can lead to serious health issues. Older adults and those with weakened immune systems are at higher risk. Health officials urge anyone suspecting infection to consult a healthcare provider.

To reduce mosquito exposure, the Wood County Health Department recommends using insect repellent, wearing protective clothing, and avoiding outdoor activities during peak mosquito hours. Ensuring home environments are mosquito-proof by eliminating stagnant water and maintaining screens can further reduce risk.

Residents are encouraged to remain vigilant until a hard frost, which will reduce mosquito activity, occurs.

For more information, you can visit the Wood County Health Department website HERE