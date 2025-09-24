Building fitness can start with small steps

Building fitness may seem intimidating when you’re just getting started.

Tami Hans, a Strength and Conditioning Coach with Aspirus Health, recommends making fitness a part of your schedule.

Once you get started, things can build from there.

“We see women come in who are struggling with body image, confidence, or simply don’t know where to begin,” Hans says. “Once they have a little guidance and hit those first small goals, they start feeling stronger, physically and mentally. That’s when everything shifts.”

Her top tips for women looking to re-engage with fitness this fall:



Schedule it like an appointment

“Even 20–30 minutes, three times a week, can make a difference. The key is showing up consistently.”



Find something you enjoy

“Don’t force yourself into workouts you hate. Movement should feel good, explore different options until something clicks.”



Set small, realistic goals

“Success builds confidence. Start with achievable goals, then build from there.”



Don’t ignore strength training

“Lifting weights or using resistance improves posture, joint health, and body composition. It’s especially important as we age.”



Work with professionals when needed

“Whether it’s a trainer, physical therapist, or provider, having expert guidance ensures you’re doing what’s safe and effective for your body.”

September 24th, is National Women’s Health and Fitness Day.

Support for local health coverage on WXPR is brought to you in part by a grant from the Rhinelander Health Foundation